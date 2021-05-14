Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $408,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,799,000 after buying an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 46,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

