Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $45.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,307.75. 43,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,966.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

