Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK traded up $15.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $854.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,068. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $471.45 and a one year high of $880.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $804.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $729.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

