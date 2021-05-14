Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

