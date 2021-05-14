Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 50,720 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.83. 102,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

