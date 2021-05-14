Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 1,789,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,844. Compugen has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

