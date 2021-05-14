Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shot up 6.3% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.88. 4,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,308,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Compugen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 373,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.52.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

