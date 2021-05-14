Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

