Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley decreased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $445.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

