CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

CEIX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $453.56 million, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,791,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 621,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

