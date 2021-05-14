Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.18.

ED traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 1,533,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,969. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

