Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CPSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 58,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,669. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $92.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

