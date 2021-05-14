ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.92.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 291,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,801. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

