Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.50

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 33979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

