Contrasting First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and PDL Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.84 $14.24 million $1.47 12.83 PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 3.57 -$5.13 million N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78% PDL Community Bancorp -8.59% 1.67% 0.22%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats PDL Community Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 34 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

