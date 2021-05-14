ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CTEC opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.30 ($3.06). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.22.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.39%.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.