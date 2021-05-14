Cormark Comments on Air Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn ($2.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.06). Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.17.

AC stock opened at C$24.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

