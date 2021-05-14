Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

CNR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.