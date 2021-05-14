Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $15.50. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 10,900 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 211,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

