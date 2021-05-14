Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,285.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3,203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

