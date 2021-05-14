Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Insider Sells $1,468,110.48 in Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.