Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Corteva has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

