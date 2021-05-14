Cortland Associates Inc. MO Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in AON were worth $22,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.12. 7,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.08 and its 200-day moving average is $218.38. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

