Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $51.14 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 5.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned about 0.06% of Cigna worth $51,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.39. 5,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.25.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

