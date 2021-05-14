Cortland Associates Inc. MO Invests $332,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.66. 924,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,952,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

