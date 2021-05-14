Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 4.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.com were worth $38,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

