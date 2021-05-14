CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $810.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $867.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $604.96 and a 1 year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

