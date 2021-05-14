Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Michael B. Yongue’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $379.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.06. The company has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

