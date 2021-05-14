Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a focus list rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

