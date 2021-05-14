Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

CR traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.15. 397,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 253.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31. Crane has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $2,309,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

