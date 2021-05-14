Credit Suisse Group Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $322.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $324.00 to $322.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $204.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day moving average of $283.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

