Credit Suisse Group Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $225.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.59.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $198.63. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.