Credit Suisse Group Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $105.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $85.82 on Friday. YETI has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

