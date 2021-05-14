Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

