CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE CRH opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.