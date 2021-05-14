Critical Analysis: New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Age Metals and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaguar Mining has a consensus target price of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 74.50%. Given Jaguar Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Mining is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -22.71% -22.21% Jaguar Mining 34.77% 33.82% 24.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Age Metals and Jaguar Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 4.12 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Risk & Volatility

New Age Metals has a beta of 4.54, meaning that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats New Age Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. Its mineral claims cover an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 27,141.75 hectares located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

