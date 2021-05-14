Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.29 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $308,485.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00620198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00237104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.63 or 0.01127992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.61 or 0.01200270 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,944,715 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

