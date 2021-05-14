CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). CTI BioPharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 563,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,979. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $201.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

