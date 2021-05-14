Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

