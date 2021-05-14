CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) & AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and AngioSoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -68.90% -81.99% -42.70% AngioSoma N/A N/A -612.70%

This table compares CV Sciences and AngioSoma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $53.70 million 0.74 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -2.18 AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AngioSoma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CV Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioSoma has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CV Sciences and AngioSoma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 4 1 0 2.20 AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A

CV Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $0.69, indicating a potential upside of 86.44%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Summary

CV Sciences beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

