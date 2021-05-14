CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,639,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Synaptics stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

