CWM Advisors LLC Buys 726 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Envestnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. Truist decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Envestnet stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.00 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

