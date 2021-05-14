CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,424 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

