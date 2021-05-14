CWM Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:CRS opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

