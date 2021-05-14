CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

BLD opened at $203.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.57. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

