CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 67,224 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,224 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 3,088,275 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after buying an additional 1,199,999 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

CCO stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

