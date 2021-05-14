CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 413,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.32 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.