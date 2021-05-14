CWM Advisors LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

