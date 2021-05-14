Cwm LLC Acquires 3,764 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 787.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

