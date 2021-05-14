Cwm LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 248.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.